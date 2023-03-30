City of Lansing sues Holmes Apartment owners, citing unsafe conditions

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The owner of an apartment building in Lansing is facing a lawsuit alleging unsafe conditions.

The City of Lansing is suing the owner of Holmes Apartments after it deemed some of the units unsafe.

According to court records, the apartments were not up to code, with water and property damage cited as the main issues. They allege that both the work done and the “omission of work” on the building caused unsafe conditions.

The city has ordered the building vacated based on “unsafe and uninhabitable conditions.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
‘Multi-vehicle’ crash shuts down NB I-69 at Lansing Rd exit 61
NB I-69 reopens after ‘multi-vehicle’ crash at Lansing Rd exit 61
2 teens injured after rolling Hummer in Shiawassee County
2 teens injured after rolling Hummer in Shiawassee County
William Richard Augenstein
Meridian Township police seek 70-year-old man on multiple warrants
Revitalization efforts aims to bring new life to Downtown Lansing

Latest News

Michigan teens eligible for $5K scholarship in fight against distracted driving
Michigan Red Cross volunteers join relief efforts following deadly Mississippi tornado
Doctors in Mid-Michigan adapt to new reality of treating traumatic events
Doctors in Mid-Michigan adapt to new reality of treating traumatic events
Doctors in Mid-Michigan adapt to new reality of treating traumatic events
Doctors in Mid-Michigan adapt to new reality of treating traumatic events
Keeping kids safe: Jackson program teaches proper car seat usage