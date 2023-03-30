City of Lansing sues Holmes Apartment owners, citing unsafe conditions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The owner of an apartment building in Lansing is facing a lawsuit alleging unsafe conditions.

The City of Lansing is suing the owner of Holmes Apartments after it deemed some of the units unsafe.

According to court records, the apartments were not up to code, with water and property damage cited as the main issues. They allege that both the work done and the “omission of work” on the building caused unsafe conditions.

The city has ordered the building vacated based on “unsafe and uninhabitable conditions.”

