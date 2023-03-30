Chances of rain continue into the weekend and what Studio 10 is working on

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday starts out calm until rain showers move in overnight. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on the weekend’s forecast. Plus Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk with what’s on Studio 10 at 3 p.m.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 30, 2023

  • Average High: 51º Average Low 30º
  • Lansing Record High: 78° 1998
  • Lansing Record Low: 6° 1887
  • Jackson Record High: 79º 1998
  • Jackson Record Low: 7º 1954

