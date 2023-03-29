WATCH: Rep. Slotkin, students announce new legislation to curb gun violence

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Representative Elissa Slotkin will join Senator Edward J. Markey (D-MA) along with students from Oxford High School and Michigan State University in announcing new legislation to curb the gun violence epidemic.

