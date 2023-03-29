Staudt on Sports LIVE: MLB returns and a Spartan enters the transfer portal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Sports co-director Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk on the eve of Opening Day 2023. While the Tigers don’t open at Comerica Park until next week, we’ll take a look at a couple of the changes coming to the MLB this season. Plus, Tim shares his thoughts on a Spartan entering the transfer portal.

NFL hits highs in diverse executives, lacks in head coaches

Spartans Sweep Sunday Doubleheader Over Purdue

