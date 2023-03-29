Snow and wind ends before another system arrives, plus a Studio 10 sneak peek

A cold front will bring in colder temperatures and some snow early this afternoon. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has more.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front will bring in colder temperatures and some snow early this afternoon. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki says it will be out of here before dinnertime and we will likely end the day with some sunshine.

Plus Rachelle Legrand has a preview of what’s on Studio 10 at 3 p.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 29, 2023

  • Average High: 50º Average Low 30º
  • Lansing Record High: 78° 1905
  • Lansing Record Low: -1° 1887
  • Jackson Record High: 77º 1963
  • Jackson Record Low: 10º 1923

Snow ends, another system for Friday