Snow and wind ends before another system arrives, plus a Studio 10 sneak peek
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front will bring in colder temperatures and some snow early this afternoon. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki says it will be out of here before dinnertime and we will likely end the day with some sunshine.
Plus Rachelle Legrand has a preview of what’s on Studio 10 at 3 p.m.
More:
- Snow, wind ends, another system for Friday
- Sparrow Hospital’s Annual Drug Report reveals rise in stimulant-related deaths
- FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan; here’s what it means
- Michigan libraries offer hundreds of ways to spice up your ‘stay-cation’
- Capitol riot: FBI informant testifies for Proud Boys defense
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.
***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***
ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 29, 2023
- Average High: 50º Average Low 30º
- Lansing Record High: 78° 1905
- Lansing Record Low: -1° 1887
- Jackson Record High: 77º 1963
- Jackson Record Low: 10º 1923
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.