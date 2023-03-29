Revitalization efforts aims to bring new life to Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Downtown Lansing is getting a facelift thanks to a partnership between the City of Lansing and Downtown Lansing Inc.

The plan, which is part of Mayor Andy Schor’s vision for the city, aims to revitalize the downtown area by supporting small businesses. 17 downtown small businesses were granted a support grant of $50,000 each from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and the City of Lansing.

Background: ‘Lansing’s time is now’ - Mayor Andy Schor delivers 2023 State of the City address

Small businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic, and this additional funding will help them continue to serve customers and the people of downtown Lansing and the surrounding region.

“Whether they’ve been here for a year or less or they’ve been here for a hundred years, the people and places who make up downtown Lansing are a vital component of the downtown neighborhood,” said Cathleen Edgerly, Executive Director of Downtown Lansing Inc. “We want to make sure they can continue to serve the customers and the people of downtown Lansing and this entire city and region.”

For the past 106 years, Linn and Owen Jewelers have been a cornerstone in Downtown Lansing. Owner Stewart Powell said he’s excited about what the future of Downtown Lansing will look like.

“It’s the heart of the city, it’s the heart of Lansing, it needs to flourish,” Powell said. “And this is all going to provide the opportunity, and we’re all going to see it happen. I’m very excited.”

In his State of the City address, Schor spoke about the success of the new retail incubator downtown created by Downtown Lansing Inc.

“The Middle Village Market is a fantastic retail incubator where participants can open a retail storefront at below-market rate, participate in a Small Business Support Educational Series, and build their brand and customer base,” Schor said.

Rihab Musa, the founder of Nubian Jewelry LLC, has been working out of one of the incubators and credits the opportunity for expanding her business and moving into her new storefront in downtown Lansing’s Atrium.

“I never expected that this would happen, so moving to The Atrium is going to be providing a lot more people to come into Downtown where the pandemic kind of ruined that where Lansing kind of fell down,” Musa said. “So moving to The Atrium and having other people moving in will bring a lot of people, it’s an exciting move just to have a storefront and just to have my own place.”

The downtown revitalization plan also includes the opening of two new concert venues. Hall 224, set to open this spring, will be able to accommodate 900 people, while the larger venue, Lansing Ovation, is set to open in less than two years with the ability to hold over 1,500 people.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.