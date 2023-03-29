Rays open season at home against the Tigers

Detroit Tigers vs. Tampa Bay Rays

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (0-0); Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -231, Tigers +190; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Detroit Tigers in the season opener.

Tampa Bay had an 86-76 record overall and a 51-30 record in home games last season. The Rays averaged 8.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .239.

Detroit had a 65-96 record overall and a 31-50 record in road games last season. The Tigers scored 3.4 runs per game in the 2022 season while allowing 4.4.

INJURIES: Rays: Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.