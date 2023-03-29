In My View: MSU hockey a strong contender for new year’s NCAA Tournament

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In my view, Michigan State’s hockey team could have competed with most of the teams in the 16-team NCAA tournament.

Although the Spartans didn’t make the field, they can take encouragement from watching how dominant Big Ten teams were in the early rounds. Additionally, MSU has several transfers coming in with high expectations, so perhaps an NCAA tournament berth is right around the corner for the team, for the first time since 2012.

In My View

