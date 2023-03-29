MSU’s Brooks enters transfer portal

Michigan State University Spartans logo
Michigan State University Spartans logo(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the 2022-23 season wrapped, members of the Michigan State University men’s basketball team are facing their next steps.

On Wednesday, sophomore guard Pierre Brooks announced he is moving on and entering the transfer portal.

Brooks scored 15 points in each of two games in November to start the season in Portland before starting in five games at the beginning of the season. However, he did not see double-digit minutes after Jan. 29 and saw no playing time in the NCAA men’s tournament.

As of Brooks’s announcement, there are 1,611 division 1 college men’s basketball players in the transfer portal.

Brooks was a four-star recruit out of Detroit Douglass High School and was named Mr. Basketball in 2021.

