MSU announces Berkey Hall to remain closed for rest of school year, Union building to reopen

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced Wednesday that Berkey Hall will remained closed for classes and events for the remainder of the school year and for fall 2023, and the MSU Union will reopen.

The announcement acknowledged the difficulty in re-opening the Union following the shooting saying “MSU Union team looks forward to welcoming those who are ready to use the space once more, knowing that for some, more time may be needed and for others, feelings might shift once on site. It is ok to step away or delay returning if it doesn’t feel right to you. As we navigate this return, please remember a number of support resources for our community are available.”

MSU said the Union building will re-open Monday April 3, but the food court will remain closed for now.

The Office of the Registrar is working to relocate courses to alternate rooms for courses that were at Berkey Hall.

The MSU Union will have therapy dogs in the building. EAP will be present to support employees as well as CAPS to support students.

Memorials and tributes sent by alumni and others in the Spartan community will be displayed in the Lake Huron Room on the third floor.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Richard Augenstein
Meridian Township police seek 70-year-old man on multiple warrants
Ryan’s Roadhouse receives national recognition from ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter
Delhi Township house a ‘total loss’ following fire
Road reopens after water main break in Meridian Township

Latest News

State awards $2M grant for scrap tire use, $37K for Ingham County
Wednesday will be breezy and colder with highs near 40º. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin...
Change in temps on the way and the stories you may have missed
Revitalization efforts aims to bring new life to Downtown Lansing
Revitalization efforts aims to bring new life to Downtown Lansing
Revitalization efforts aims to bring new life to Downtown Lansing