MSU announces Berkey Hall to remain closed for rest of school year, Union building to reopen

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced Wednesday that Berkey Hall will remained closed for classes and events for the remainder of the school year and for fall 2023, and the MSU Union will reopen.

The announcement acknowledged the difficulty in re-opening the Union following the shooting saying “MSU Union team looks forward to welcoming those who are ready to use the space once more, knowing that for some, more time may be needed and for others, feelings might shift once on site. It is ok to step away or delay returning if it doesn’t feel right to you. As we navigate this return, please remember a number of support resources for our community are available.”

MSU said the Union building will re-open Monday April 3, but the food court will remain closed for now.

The Office of the Registrar is working to relocate courses to alternate rooms for courses that were at Berkey Hall.

The MSU Union will have therapy dogs in the building. EAP will be present to support employees as well as CAPS to support students.

Memorials and tributes sent by alumni and others in the Spartan community will be displayed in the Lake Huron Room on the third floor.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.