Motorcycle season in Michigan brings safety concerns for riders

What you need to know
Michigan State police said there were more than 3,000 motorcycle deaths reported in 2021.
By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - More than 250,000 people are registered to ride a motorcycle in Michigan and most of those drivers are making their way back on the road.

Shane Ellis has been riding motorcycles for over 20 years and has had his share of great moments and scary ones.

“A car hit me head-on. I ended up breaking eight ribs, puncturing a lung and breaking a back,” said Ellis.

Ellis was not wearing a hamlet during his accident and was lucky to make it out alive. According to Michigan State Police, 37% of fatalities are from riders who do not wear helmets.

Michigan State Police Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez said it’s vital that motorcycle drivers stay aware of their surroundings.

“Be vigilant out there, be very defensive driving more so than you would in a vehicle because the other people aren’t gonna see you,” said Gonzalez.

Ellis encourages all drivers to take a second look before making turns or changing lanes, as he believes it can save lives.

Checking tire pressure, all fluids, and ensuring everything is operating correctly are crucial steps in preparing your bike for the spring. Having your headlight on, always checking your surroundings, and checking your mirrors are also important safety precautions you can take as a rider.

Michigan State police said there were more than 3,000 motorcycle deaths reported in 2021. MSP said most crashes are due to left-turn collisions with cars.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
William Richard Augenstein
Meridian Township police seek 70-year-old man on multiple warrants
Ryan’s Roadhouse receives national recognition from ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
Delhi Township house a ‘total loss’ following fire
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter

Latest News

Refugee from Mexico shares his journey to Lansing
Narcan
Michiganders urged to carry Narcan as over-the-counter sales approved by FDA
Michiganders urged to carry Narcan as over-the-counter sales approved by FDA
Motorcycle season in Michigan brings safety concerns for riders