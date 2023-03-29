Motorcycle season in Michigan brings safety concerns for riders

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - More than 250,000 people are registered to ride a motorcycle in Michigan and most of those drivers are making their way back on the road.

Shane Ellis has been riding motorcycles for over 20 years and has had his share of great moments and scary ones.

“A car hit me head-on. I ended up breaking eight ribs, puncturing a lung and breaking a back,” said Ellis.

Ellis was not wearing a hamlet during his accident and was lucky to make it out alive. According to Michigan State Police, 37% of fatalities are from riders who do not wear helmets.

Michigan State Police Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez said it’s vital that motorcycle drivers stay aware of their surroundings.

“Be vigilant out there, be very defensive driving more so than you would in a vehicle because the other people aren’t gonna see you,” said Gonzalez.

Ellis encourages all drivers to take a second look before making turns or changing lanes, as he believes it can save lives.

Checking tire pressure, all fluids, and ensuring everything is operating correctly are crucial steps in preparing your bike for the spring. Having your headlight on, always checking your surroundings, and checking your mirrors are also important safety precautions you can take as a rider.

Michigan State police said there were more than 3,000 motorcycle deaths reported in 2021. MSP said most crashes are due to left-turn collisions with cars.

