Of Heumann Interest: DeWitt swimmer overcomes odds to succeed in sport

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt swimmer Aaron Thomas has overcome incredible odds to succeed at his sport. Born without three and a half fingers on his left hand, Aaron has spent 11 years in the pool, making it his “happy place.”

Despite the difficulties he faces, Aaron has become a successful competitive swimmer. He won both the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter freestyle paralympic races at the MHSAA State Meet earlier this month and was named to the Dream Team.

Aaron’s love for swimming began at a very young age, and he was competitive by age 8, competing at the paralevel. Upon entering DeWitt High School, he was good enough to make the varsity swim team. His coach, Brock Delaney, recalls seeing him in the water for the first time, noting that it took him four swim practices to notice Aaron’s deformed hand.

Despite the challenges he faces, Aaron has not let his deformed hand hold him back. He maximizes what he can do, scooping the water with his left hand as much as possible. Coach Brock states that he has never experienced anything like it as a coach.

In an interview with Fred Heumann, Aaron speaks about his love for swimming and the rush he feels when he finishes a race and the crowd cheers. He describes swimming as feeling “smooth” and “meant for me.”

