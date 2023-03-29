Great Lakes Christian College back in black with $200K gift

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Great Lakes Christian College received a $200,000 grant Tuesday.

Gary Granger, the Chairman and CEO of the Granger Group, has gifted the college $200,000.

President Frank Weller said the money will be used to grow what they call marketplace ministries. It’s for students interested in studying certain majors in a Christian context, but who will work outside of a Christian setting.

Weller says it’s partnerships like this that have brought Great Lakes Christian College back in the black, with a balanced budget for the first time in a decade.

