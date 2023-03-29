Former Michigan immigration agent takes plea deal for criminal sexual conduct charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A former federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent from Michigan accepted a plea deal for criminal sexual conduct according to the Michigan Attorney Generals Office.

Kevin Taylor, 49, of Riley, Michigan, pled no contest this week to two counts of 3rd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct (CSC) 30 years after committing his crimes.

Taylor pled to assaults on two minor relatives between 1989 to 1994 when the defendant would have been 17 to 21 years old. His victims spanned the ages of four to nine years of age, according to authorities.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said “I am grateful for the investigative work and partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and especially to the courage of the victims here who leant their strength and conviction to the cause of public safety.”

“Today’s plea brings justice one step closer for the survivors of Taylor’s heinous crimes,” said Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Jennifer Huerta. “These survivors should be commended for their strength and determination, without which, Taylor may not have been stopped from victimizing others.”

The plea deal includes a sentencing agreement of 5-15 years of imprisonment with the Michigan Department of Corrections and he must register as a sex offender.

Taylor’s sentencing is scheduled for April 28th at 9:00 AM before Judge Mark T. Slavens in the 3rd Circuit Court.

