First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No problems for us today with mostly sunny skies across the area. After starting the day near 20º temperatures will climb to the upper 40s by late afternoon. Rain showers move in tonight with low temperatures in the low 40s.

A large storm system heading towards the Northern Great Lakes will bring rounds of rain and thunderstorms to the area Friday into Friday night. The potential exists for heavy downpours of rain and gusty winds from this storm. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for severe weather south and west of Lansing. The biggest threat from any stronger thunderstorms that may make it to our area would be gusty winds. The greater threat of severe weather Friday into Friday night is quite a distance from our area across Iowa and Wisconsin south to Mississippi and Arkansas. As this storm departs off to the east of Michigan Saturday plan on gusty winds and scattered rain or snow showers. Some sunshine returns to the area Sunday.

Our late March/early April temperature rollercoaster will continue. Friday a strong southerly wind will push temperatures to near 60º. Temperatures will drop from the mid 40s Saturday morning back into the 30s for the afternoon. We should see high temperatures near 50º Sunday and back close to 60º on Monday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 30, 2023

Average High: 51º Average Low 30º

Lansing Record High: 78° 1998

Lansing Record Low: 6° 1887

Jackson Record High: 79º 1998

Jackson Record Low: 7º 1954

