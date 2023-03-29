Dr. Fauci, U.S. nuclear security undersecretary, Federal Reserve board member to speak at MSU graduation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three high-ranking federal officials will receive honorary doctorates and speak to the spring 2023 Michigan State University graduates.

Ushering in the graduation season on May 5 are Jill Hruby, undersecretary for nuclear security for the U.S. Department of Energy and administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration; Lisa Cook, a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and MSU faculty; and Anthony Fauci, former chief medical adviser to the president and past director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Starting the day at 9 a.m., Hruby will address master’s and educational specialist degree recipients. She has received the U.S. Department of Energy Secretary’s Exceptional Service Award, the National Nuclear Security Administrator’s Distinguished Service Gold Award and the Office of the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service. She will be awarded an honorary Doctor of Science for her notable career in engineering and science, leadership in nuclear security and dedication to the development and enhancement of national security.

Cook, the first Black woman to serve on the Federal Reserve, will welcome undergraduate degree candidates at 1 p.m. She serves as a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State University and is currently on leave during her service to the Federal Reserve. Cook will receive an honorary Doctor of Humanities for her accomplished career in the economic and financial sectors.

Finally, Fauci will welcome and speak to doctoral candidates at 3:30 p.m. He will receive an honorary Doctor of Humanities for his career in public health, application of scientific knowledge to the betterment of society and dedication to preventing and treating infectious disease. He has contributed to more than 1,400 scientific publications and recognized with 58 honorary degrees.

“In awarding honorary degrees, these notable leaders join the class of 2023 as beacons of excellence in our Spartans futures,” said MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. “Their stories from their college careers and early commitment to creating a better tomorrow will resonate and inspire graduating Spartans as they take this next step in their journey to change Michigan and the world.”

Ceremonies begin on May 4 and continue through May 13. Each of the ceremonies referenced above will be held at the Breslin Student Events Center, 534 Birch Road, others may also be held at the Wharton Center for Performing Arts Great Hall, 750 East Shaw Lane. The events will be livestreamed via MSU’s commencement website. Twitter users are invited to follow the ceremonies using #SpartanGrad23.

Metal detectors will screen all attendees at each commencement location, so please plan accordingly.

