DeWitt Township warns residents of phone scam

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in DeWitt Township are warning residents of a potential phone scammer trying to steal personal information and money.

According to authorities, someone calls and claims to be a family member in jail and in need of money. Then someone else calls and claims to be that person’s lawyer, who tells the victim they need to withdraw money.

Police said scammers will use a variety of tools to make it look like the victim is really speaking with a family member, including spoofing their phone number.

The official Federal Trade Commission website has more information on how to recognize scams and avoid scams.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has released multiple warnings about scam attempts that use similar patterns. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or if you have questions call 877-765-8388.

