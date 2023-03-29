2 teens injured after rolling Hummer in Shiawassee County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reports a 15-year-old driving without a license and a 14-year-old passenger were injured in a crash Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said the 15-year-old lost control of a 2009 Hummer while traveling south on Shaftsburg Rd. near Braden Rd. The Hummer rolled after leaving the roadway.

The driver has serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to the sheriff’s office. The 14-year-old passenger’s injuries were minor.

The crash is under investigation.

