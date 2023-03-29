2 teens injured after rolling Hummer in Shiawassee County

2 teens injured after rolling Hummer in Shiawassee County
2 teens injured after rolling Hummer in Shiawassee County(Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office reports a 15-year-old driving without a license and a 14-year-old passenger were injured in a crash Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said the 15-year-old lost control of a 2009 Hummer while traveling south on Shaftsburg Rd. near Braden Rd. The Hummer rolled after leaving the roadway.

The driver has serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to the sheriff’s office. The 14-year-old passenger’s injuries were minor.

The crash is under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
William Richard Augenstein
Meridian Township police seek 70-year-old man on multiple warrants
Ryan’s Roadhouse receives national recognition from ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
Delhi Township house a ‘total loss’ following fire
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter

Latest News

Former Michigan immigration agent takes plea deal for criminal sexual conduct charges
A cold front will bring in colder temperatures and some snow early this afternoon. First Alert...
Snow and wind ends before another system arrives, plus a Studio 10 sneak peek
Representative Elissa Slotkin will join Senator Edward J. Markey (D-MA) along with students...
WATCH: Rep. Slotkin, students announce new legislation to curb gun violence
Snow ends, another system for Friday