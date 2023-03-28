Water main break closes road in Meridian Township

Northbound Park Lake Rd is closed between Lake Lansing Rd and Whitehills Lake Dr while crews work to repair the break.
A water main break has closed a portion of Park Lake Rd in Meridian Township early Tuesday...
A water main break has closed a portion of Park Lake Rd in Meridian Township early Tuesday morning.(WILX-TV)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A water main break has closed a portion of Park Lake Rd in Meridian Township. The break was reported early Tuesday and has closed Northbound Park Lake Rd between Lake Lansing Rd and Whitehills Lake Dr as crews work to repair the break.

Meridian Township Police are on the scene blocking off the roadway. News 10 has calls out to the East Lansing Meridian Water and Sewer Authority, as soon as we learn more information we will pass that along. At this time no water pressure notices or boil water advisories have been issued for residents.

Read related:

East Lansing, Meridian Township to receive $2M grant for cleaner water

Meridian Township designates new phone line for water, sewer emergencies

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash shut down the interchange for nearly two hours late Sunday night and into Monday...
One man killed in Sunday night Ingham County crash
William Richard Augenstein
Meridian Township police seek 70-year-old man on multiple warrants
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Road closures begin Monday in Mid-Michigan for construction projects
Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the Spartan logo at mid-court during the closing...
Joey Hauser announces he’s leaving MSU Basketball

Latest News

Up And Down Temperatures
Schools turn to outside security experts for advice as violence continues to rise
Schools turn to outside security experts for advice as violence continues to rise
Gov. Whitmer orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of Nashville shooting