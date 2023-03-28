Water main break closes road in Meridian Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A water main break has closed a portion of Park Lake Rd in Meridian Township. The break was reported early Tuesday and has closed Northbound Park Lake Rd between Lake Lansing Rd and Whitehills Lake Dr as crews work to repair the break.

Meridian Township Police are on the scene blocking off the roadway. News 10 has calls out to the East Lansing Meridian Water and Sewer Authority, as soon as we learn more information we will pass that along. At this time no water pressure notices or boil water advisories have been issued for residents.

Read related:

East Lansing, Meridian Township to receive $2M grant for cleaner water

Meridian Township designates new phone line for water, sewer emergencies

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.