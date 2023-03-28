Studio 10 Tidbit: History of Pepsi’s logo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pepsi is saying out with the old and in the old?

The company just unveiled a new nostalgic logo and to some it might look familiar.

The company went back to it because customers are attached to the old logo from the 1900s.

Did you know that since it was known as Brad’s Drink in 1893 the logo has changed 20 times.

The Studio 10 team put their knowledge to the test to see if they could recreate some of the most famous logos.

Check it out in the video above.

For more fun facts, you can visit the East Lansing Public Library, https://www.elpl.org/.

