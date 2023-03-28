Studio 10 Spotlight: As The Wood Turns

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 has a new segment called Studio 10 Spotlight.

This week’s spotlight is on a Charlotte business called As The Wood Turns.

As The Wood Turns offers affordable wood art for your collection by the artist of John Laupp.

John’s pieces of art include wooden jewelry, vases of different sizes and meanings.

You can see all his work here: https://www.asthewoodturnsllc.com/

You can find visit the Charlotte shop at 114 E Lovett, Charlotte, MI 48813 or contact by calling 517-672-2497.

