Studio 10 Spotlight: As The Wood Turns

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 has a new segment called Studio 10 Spotlight.

This week’s spotlight is on a Charlotte business called As The Wood Turns.

As The Wood Turns offers affordable wood art for your collection by the artist of John Laupp.

John’s pieces of art include wooden jewelry, vases of different sizes and meanings.

You can see all his work here: https://www.asthewoodturnsllc.com/

You can find visit the Charlotte shop at 114 E Lovett, Charlotte, MI 48813 or contact by calling 517-672-2497.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash shut down the interchange for nearly two hours late Sunday night and into Monday...
One man killed in Sunday night Ingham County crash
William Richard Augenstein
Meridian Township police seek 70-year-old man on multiple warrants
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Road closures begin Monday in Mid-Michigan for construction projects
Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the Spartan logo at mid-court during the closing...
Joey Hauser announces he’s leaving MSU Basketball

Latest News

Easylife Organizing
Easy Life Organizing gives us tips to get a good start on spring cleaning
Easylife Organizing
Easylife Organization Makes Spring Cleaning Easy
graze craze
Get Your Charcuterie Board at Graze Craze
World Meteorological Day
Rachelle Learns How to Build a Forecast on Studio 10 Tidbit