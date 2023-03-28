Staudt on Sports LIVE: MSU spring practice, Magic Johnson - NFL team owner?

By Krystle Holleman and Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk on a busy Tuesday. Talk around the watercooler includes Michigan State football’s spring practice, a group that includes Magic Johnson submitting a bid to buy the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Red Wings signing a Jackson native to a three-year entry-level deal, and the final four in college men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and hockey are set.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Richard Augenstein
Meridian Township police seek 70-year-old man on multiple warrants
The crash shut down the interchange for nearly two hours late Sunday night and into Monday...
One man killed in Sunday night Ingham County crash
Ryan’s Roadhouse receives national recognition from ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter
Road closures begin Monday in Mid-Michigan for construction projects

Latest News

FILE - Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris speaks with members of the media during a news...
AP sources: Two groups formally submit bids for Commanders
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk on a busy Tuesday with what's leading the talk around the water...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: MSU spring practice, Magic Johnson - NFL team owner?
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Bassett Ambulance Crash
Longtime Fulton Boys’ Basketball Coach retires