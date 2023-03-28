Staudt on Sports LIVE: MSU spring practice, Magic Johnson - NFL team owner?
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk on a busy Tuesday. Talk around the watercooler includes Michigan State football’s spring practice, a group that includes Magic Johnson submitting a bid to buy the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Red Wings signing a Jackson native to a three-year entry-level deal, and the final four in college men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and hockey are set.
