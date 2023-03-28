Statewide Housing Plan aims to bring more affordable housing to Michigan

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority has begun a statewide tour to gather insights on the best locations to build or refurbish 75,000 affordable homes.

The Michigan Statewide Housing Plan aims to tackle the state’s housing crisis and provide solutions for those who are struggling to find affordable homes.

The tour kicked off with a meeting in East Lansing, where the authority heard from nonprofits and housing developers about the housing needs in their respective communities. The authority hopes to create tens of thousands of affordable homes and is seeking input from the community to identify the most effective locations for this project.

The next meeting is scheduled to take place at the Radisson Hotel in Kalamazoo. The Michigan State Housing Development Authority encourages anyone interested in the project to attend and share their thoughts on how best to address the housing crisis in the state.

You can find a full list of dates and locations of upcoming meetings here.

