Six homes to be built after groundbreaking event in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Six new home projects are expected to break ground at the top of April.

On Saturday, future homeowners Brian and Tina Wilhelm will welcome people to the groundbreaking event where one of six new homes in Owosso will begin construction. The event will take place at noon on 705 South Park Street.

Carmen Mora is the Executive Director of Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity.

“We are very excited to be building affordable housing in Shiawassee County again. With an affordable housing crisis in the U.S. and in our own county, we know it is timely and the right thing. Families should not have to live outside the county and commute to a job in our county. Families should be able to afford a home where they want to live and work,” said Mora.

Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President and Habitat board member Justin Horvath said they ran for and won the 2019 Mr. Owosso competition in support of Habitat for Humanity. They raised $45,000 with the goal to start building homes for Owosso residents.

“I am proud of the entire team – our staff, board of directors, volunteers and my campaign manager Sue Osika – who made this all possible. I also believe this groundbreaking is only the beginning in Habitat making a huge impact in meeting our local housing needs over the coming years,” said Horvath.

The Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity said there will be an opportunity for attendees to sign up to volunteer to help build the house.

