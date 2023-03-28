Rain and snow on the way, plus Tuesday’s top headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rain and snow are in the forecast for the week. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the latest on what we can expect and when. Plus Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk to look at Tuesday’s top headlines.
More:
- Rain & Snow Wednesday morning
- Water main break closes road in Meridian Township
- Schools turn to outside security experts for advice as violence continues to rise
- Isle Royale and Eagle Harbor lighthouses receive state grants for building rehabilitation
- Eagle Township residents call for recall and pause on development plans
ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 28, 2023
- Average High: 50º Average Low 30º
- Lansing Record High: 78° 1910
- Lansing Record Low: -4° 1934
- Jackson Record High: 78º 1905
- Jackson Record Low: -6º 1934
