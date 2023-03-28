Part of Southbound Clippert Street to be closed until Wednesday

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Southbound Clippert Street between Michigan Avenue and Red Cedar Parkway will be closed until Wednesday.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) announced on Tuesday that they are working on utility pole replacement in the area. BWL said northbound traffic on Clippert Street will be maintained. Meanwhile, a detour will be provided for drivers. The closure is expected to last until Wednesday.

If you want to learn more information you can call BWL at 517-342-1026.

