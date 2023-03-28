Opioid-related deaths decrease as cocaine-related deaths increase in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A yearly report from Sparrow showed a decline in opioid and heroin deaths and a rise in cocaine and methamphetamine-related deaths.

Sparrow Forensic Pathology Services released its 2022 annual report on drug-related deaths in five counties. They covered Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee. According to Sparrow, the report included declines in total drug-related deaths and in opioid and heroin-related deaths. Meanwhile, it showed an increase in cocaine, stimulant-related, and amphetamine/methamphetamine-related deaths.

Sparrow defines drug-related deaths as “those which result entirely or partially from the physiologic effects of acute toxicity. Therefore, included here are deaths which resulted from a combination of natural disease and acute intoxication.”

In 2022, the total number of drug-related deaths decreased by 9%.

Sparrow posted a list of statistics on drug-death percentages:

“Opioid-related deaths decreased by 8% (13 fewer)

Heroin-related2 deaths decreased by 25% (1 fewer)

Fentanyl-related deaths decreased by 2% (3 fewer)

Stimulant-related deaths increased by 17% (17 more)

Cocaine-related deaths increased by 35% (18 more)

Amphetamine/Methamphetamine-related deaths increased by 6% (4 more)

Ethanol (alcohol)-related deaths decreased by 35% (16 fewer)”

82% of all drug-related deaths involved at least one opioid according to Sparrow. Meanwhile, 62% of all drug-related deaths involved at least one stimulant drug.

If you want to view more information, you can go to Sparrow’s website and view the 2022 annual drug report.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.