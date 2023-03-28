In My View: MSU women’s basketball faces uphill climb

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State needs a women’s basketball coach ASAP.

To stay up with the other teams in the Big Ten, the women’s program has a ways to go to join the top echelon which includes Michigan, Iowa, Maryland and Ohio State—among others.

The longest MSU’s women’s program languishes, more players and coaches likely will depart before next season.

The program needs a direction as fast as possible now that Suzy Merchant’s future has been determined.

