Multiple fire departments respond to Delhi Township house fire

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A house fire broke out Tuesday morning in Delhi Township.

That fire has caused authorities to close a portion of Harper Road.

Authorities closed Harper Road between Aurelius Road and Edgar Road.

Police report everyone made it out safely and there are no injuries.

Responding officials include the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the fire departments of Delhi Township, Mason, and Onondaga.

