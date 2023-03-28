Michiganders find benefits in spring cleaning

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spring cleaning is something you either love or you hate. If you hate cleaning you should learn to love the habit of an annual deep clean to reset and start fresh.

Spring cleaning is something most of us do to tidy up our house and get ready for the warmer weather, but there’s more positives to spring cleaning than just a clean house.

This is a second chance to start off the new season with a clean slate. Annual rituals like spring cleaning help ground us and get in a routine, and some Michiganders can’t wait to start the spring cleaning process.

Getting into a routine not only helps a person feel in control, but also reduces stress. Jami Tibbals explains “it’s time to feel good and get your house nice and clean and your flowers will start blooming. It’s a happy thing to do I think.”

Latoya McDonald says “out with the old in with the new. It’s a new season, time to clean house.”

According to the American Cleaning Institute nearly three quarters of Americans plan to spring clean at least once a year and 45 percent plan to clean and organize more this year.

The American Cleaning Institute conducted a survey and the results said washing windows is at the top of Americans’ chore charts this spring.

