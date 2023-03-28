Michigan libraries offer hundreds of ways to spice up your ‘stay-cation’

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s spring break for area schools, with many families opting to stay home for a “stay-cation.”

While it’s easy on your wallet, it can be hard to find ways to stay busy and engaged. However, you might not know that Michigan’s libraries provide hundreds of free resources, aside from just computers and books.

A Capital Area District Library card can unlock a whole world of fun, all for free.

“Just think of the library as your resource for life-long learning. From early literacy to all the things we are curious about as adults,” said Thais Rousseau, with the CADL Library.

Whether you’re curious about science, music, or just looking for a fun toy, the CADL library of things probably has it.

“The things that are most in-demand are technology-based, like hot spots, chrome books, iPads, but also things like the metal detector, the button maker, American girl dolls, and our board game collection is very popular as well,” said Rousseau.

With hundreds of items, you can check out their website to see every option. All you need is a library card, and everything is free to reserve for two weeks. The “thing” will be sent to your local CADL branch from Lansing, for easier pick-up

“Whether it’s a guitar or a sewing machine,” said Rousseau.

The library of things has anything from telescopes to remote control cars, but that’s only the start for adventure options through Michigan’s libraries.

“Various state parks, recreation areas, campgrounds, and museums,” said Brigette Felix, with Michigan Activity Pass.

Every library card owner in Michigan has access to 475 free or discounted attractions through the Michigan Activity Pass. The options range from Mackinaw Bridge boat tours to six different museums and experiences in Lansing.

“The library really is the portal to everything a person could use,” said Felix.

Cost-effective and close to home - the Michigan Activity Pass and the CADL Library of Things invite you to explore their resources to spice up your “staycation.”

Same-day registration is available for both options:

If you’d like to register for a Michigan Activity Pass with your library card, click here

If you’d like to explore the Library of Things, click here

