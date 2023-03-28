Meridian Township conducts controlled burns to preserve natural sites

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - There’s an effort in Meridian Township to make sure ecosystems and nature preserves stay clean and well-maintained.

One of the measures being implemented is a series of controlled burns, aimed at eliminating invasive plant species and cleaning up preserves. The Davis Foster Preserve was the site of a controlled burn Tuesday morning, overseen by David Borneman, who emphasized the importance of keeping natural sites in the township pristine and beautiful.

“The fire really benefits the native plants, it helps discourage the exotics and encourages the native plants,” Borneman said. “It doesn’t hurt the natives at all, they have deep roots. this just burns off the top layer.”

The second controlled burn is currently underway at the Red Cedar Glen Preserve and is scheduled to continue until 6 pm. The Meridian Township Fire Department was present at both burns.

The initiative seeks to ensure that the township’s natural areas remain healthy and thriving for years to come. More information can be found on Meridian Township’s official website.

