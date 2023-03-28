Meridian Township conducts controlled burns to preserve natural sites

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - There’s an effort in Meridian Township to make sure ecosystems and nature preserves stay clean and well-maintained.

One of the measures being implemented is a series of controlled burns, aimed at eliminating invasive plant species and cleaning up preserves. The Davis Foster Preserve was the site of a controlled burn Tuesday morning, overseen by David Borneman, who emphasized the importance of keeping natural sites in the township pristine and beautiful.

“The fire really benefits the native plants, it helps discourage the exotics and encourages the native plants,” Borneman said. “It doesn’t hurt the natives at all, they have deep roots. this just burns off the top layer.”

The second controlled burn is currently underway at the Red Cedar Glen Preserve and is scheduled to continue until 6 pm. The Meridian Township Fire Department was present at both burns.

The initiative seeks to ensure that the township’s natural areas remain healthy and thriving for years to come. More information can be found on Meridian Township’s official website.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Richard Augenstein
Meridian Township police seek 70-year-old man on multiple warrants
The crash shut down the interchange for nearly two hours late Sunday night and into Monday...
One man killed in Sunday night Ingham County crash
Ryan’s Roadhouse receives national recognition from ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter
Road closures begin Monday in Mid-Michigan for construction projects

Latest News

Michigan Supreme Court considers allowing judges to use preferred personal pronouns
Michigan attorney general says income tax cut is temporary
Mayor Mahoney to speak at sixth State of the City Address in Jackson
studio 10 tidbit
Studio 10 Tidbit Logo Guessing Game