Mayor Mahoney to speak at sixth State of the City Address in Jackson

(Sara Schulz)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - People will be able to watch the Jackson State of the City address from home on Wednesday.

Voters elected Daniel Mahoney as Jackson’s leader in November 2021. Mayor Mahoney will speak on his vision for Jackson on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center on Adrian Street. This is Jackson’s sixth State of the City Address with the first being from Mayor Derek Dobies who started the tradition in 2018.

The State of the City address will be live-streamed on Facebook with a recording eventually being available on the city’s website.

