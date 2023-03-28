Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break

A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast of North Carolina.(OCEARCH/AMAZING ANIMALS+/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTERAS, N.C. (Gray News/TMX) - A great white shark named Breton has been tracked to the Outer Banks, off the coast of North Carolina.

According to the nonprofit OCEARCH, Breton is a mature male shark that is 13 feet, 3 inches long and weighs about 1,450 pounds. He has been tracked by the organization for more than two years.

Researchers measured and tagged the shark in September 2020 before releasing him back into the ocean.

Currently, Breton has been joined by multiple juvenile sharks in the waters off the Outer Banks. Officials say the abundant region serves as a spring staging area for a variety of species migrating north for the summer.

OCEARCH said its team plans to be in the North Carolina area to monitor the sharks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

William Richard Augenstein
Meridian Township police seek 70-year-old man on multiple warrants
The crash shut down the interchange for nearly two hours late Sunday night and into Monday...
One man killed in Sunday night Ingham County crash
Ryan’s Roadhouse receives national recognition from ‘America’s Best Restaurants’
Justine Johnson was sentenced to life in prison after she said a hallucination of SpongeBob...
Mother sentenced to life in prison for murder of 3-year-old daughter
Road closures begin Monday in Mid-Michigan for construction projects

Latest News

Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
A federal district court judge has upheld the approval of a $2.4 billion bankruptcy...
Boy Scouts’ $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan upheld by judge
Michigan libraries offer hundreds of ways to spice up your ‘stay-cation’
Michigan libraries offer hundreds of ways to spice up your ‘stay-cation’
Islamic Center of East Lansing seeks donations for burial of refugee killed on I-496
Islamic Center of East Lansing seeks donations for burial of refugee killed on I-496
Delhi Township house a ‘total loss’ following fire
Delhi Township house a ‘total loss’ following fire