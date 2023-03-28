Gov. Whitmer orders flags to half-staff to honor victims of Nashville shooting

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately Monday through Friday to honor and remember the victims of the shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Monday, a shooter killed three children and three adults at the Covenant School, an elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Related: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

“Once again, we mourn for a community impacted by gun violence,” said Whitmer. “Just over a month after a shooting on a campus at Michigan State, an elementary school in Tennessee is now the site of more senseless carnage. We must hold this community close and commit to pursuing commonsense action that saves lives. Michiganders stand with Tennesseans through this tragedy.”

To lower the flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the Spartan logo at mid-court during the closing...
Joey Hauser announces he’s leaving MSU Basketball
The crash shut down the interchange for nearly two hours late Sunday night and into Monday...
One man killed in Sunday night Ingham County crash
Road closures begin Monday in Mid-Michigan for construction projects
People left finding new routes after Amtrak cancelations
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Latest News

Schools turn to outside security experts for advice as violence continues to rise
Schools turn to outside security experts for advice as violence continues to rise
The Rock of Ages Lighthouse off of Isle Royale will have its exterior repainted to prevent...
Isle Royale and Eagle Harbor lighthouses receive state grants for building rehabilitation
Eagle Township residents call for recall and pause on development plans