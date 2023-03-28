Ford’s battery project in Marshall given $120 million in grants

MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - A multi-million dollar boost was given to the new Ford battery plant coming to Marshall in Calhoun County.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $120 million grant that will go towards buying land, preparing the site, and water and wastewater upgrades. Proponents of the $3.5 billion Blue Oval Battery Park said it possibly could create up to 2,500 new jobs.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a $1.3 billion supplemental spending plan in March, with half of the funds earmarked for a new Ford electric vehicle battery plant near Marshall in Calhoun County.

Some people in Marshall said the battery park is taking away vulnerable farmland from the area.

Production is expected to start in 2026.

