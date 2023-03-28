First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Overall today plan on a mix of clouds and sun. Today will be a breezy and colder with highs near 40º. A cold front races from northwest to southeast across the area this morning. For several hours behind the front snow showers are likely that could be mixed with a few raindrops. Area roadways should mainly be wet from the quick burst of snow. Tonight under mostly clear skies it will be cold with low temperatures in the teens.

Thursday promises to be a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day with temperatures topping out a few degrees below average in the mid 40s. Our next storm system races our way Thursday night and will bring rain showers back to the area. Friday temperatures are expected to climb to the low 60s, but with the warmer air plan for on and off rain showers into Saturday. Heavy downpours of rain are possible at times with this storm. The storm could bring thunderstorms to the area Friday night. At this time severe weather does not appear to be a concern, but any thunderstorms will bring the chance of gusty winds and small hail. Saturday behind the storm a few rain and snow showers are possible with high temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine returns for Sunday with high temperatures near 50º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 29, 2023

Average High: 50º Average Low 30º

Lansing Record High: 78° 1905

Lansing Record Low: -1° 1887

Jackson Record High: 77º 1963

Jackson Record Low: 10º 1923

