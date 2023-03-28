Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 6,562 new cases, 89 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases reported and hospitalizations in Michigan have slightly increased this week.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,562 new cases of COVID and 89 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged about 937 cases per day, an increase from last week’s average of 856 cases a day.
State totals now sit at 3,084,114 cases and 42,456 deaths since the pandemic started three years ago.
As of Tuesday, 643 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 673 hospitalized a week ago.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|COVID-related deaths
|New cases per 100,000 people
|Clinton County
|17,153
|221
|54
|Eaton County
|28,643
|439
|65.3
|Ingham County
|68,352
|850
|48.9
|Jackson County
|43,111
|605
|64.4
|Shiawassee County
|17,741
|242
|42.6
