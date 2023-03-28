Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 6,562 new cases, 89 deaths over past 7 days

State totals now sit at 3,084,114 cases and 42,456 deaths since the pandemic started three years ago.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Tuesday.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The number of coronavirus cases reported and hospitalizations in Michigan have slightly increased this week.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,562 new cases of COVID and 89 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 937 cases per day, an increase from last week’s average of 856 cases a day.

State totals now sit at 3,084,114 cases and 42,456 deaths since the pandemic started three years ago.

As of Tuesday, 643 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a slight increase from the 673 hospitalized a week ago.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesCOVID-related deathsNew cases per 100,000 people
Clinton County17,15322154
Eaton County28,64343965.3
Ingham County68,35285048.9
Jackson County43,11160564.4
Shiawassee County17,74124242.6

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash shut down the interchange for nearly two hours late Sunday night and into Monday...
One man killed in Sunday night Ingham County crash
William Richard Augenstein
Meridian Township police seek 70-year-old man on multiple warrants
Road closures begin Monday in Mid-Michigan for construction projects
Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged
Ryan’s Roadhouse receives national recognition from ‘America’s Best Restaurants’

Latest News

HPD changes vehicle take-home policy
HPD changes vehicle take-home policy
People who can’t get relief from blocked sinuses can develop chronic sinusitis.
Your Health: A new device to help with allergies
It's that time of year when seasonal allergy sufferers will begin to feel the effect of grass,...
Your Health: A new device to help with allergies
Are you concerned about accessing primary care in Michigan? You're not alone.
Shortage of family medicine doctors in Michigan leads to lack of access to primary care