Cooler air on the way and a Studio 10 preview

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It may technically be spring, but cooler air reminds us it’s still March. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole previews how the colder weather will impact our precipitation this week.

Plus Nicole Buchmann has what’s on tap for Studio 10 at 3 p.m.!

More:

Michiganders find benefits in spring cleaning

Schools turn to outside security experts for advice as violence continues to rise

Eagle Township residents call for recall and pause on development plans

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 28, 2023

Average High: 50º Average Low 30º

Lansing Record High: 78° 1910

Lansing Record Low: -4° 1934

Jackson Record High: 78º 1905

Jackson Record Low: -6º 1934

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.