Cooler air on the way and a Studio 10 preview

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It may technically be spring, but cooler air reminds us it’s still March. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole previews how the colder weather will impact our precipitation this week.

Plus Nicole Buchmann has what’s on tap for Studio 10 at 3 p.m.!

ALMANAC INFORMATION for March 28, 2023

  • Average High: 50º Average Low 30º
  • Lansing Record High: 78° 1910
  • Lansing Record Low: -4° 1934
  • Jackson Record High: 78º 1905
  • Jackson Record Low: -6º 1934

