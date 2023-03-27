Sparrow Eaton moves COVID testing site for better access in Charlotte

(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Julian Stainback and Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - People are expected to get better access to COVID-19 testing in Mid-Michigan

Starting Monday, Sparrow Eaton Hospital moved its COVID-19 testing site to its parking lot to provide better access and expanded hours. Since 2021, It was a drive-through testing site located at the Alive Fitness Center. The new location requires patients to park and call the hospital to get a COVID-19 swab test.

Suzanne Dezern from Sparrow Eaton Hospital said it is convenient for staffing.

“We can be all in one place and not be spread out all over Charlotte, and the patients have one place to go now, so it’s less confusing for them,” said Dezern.

The new testing site is set to be open on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

