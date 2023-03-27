SAU athletic director resigns, replacement named

William "Bill" Weidner
William "Bill" Weidner(Spring Arbor University)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRING ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Spring Arbor University Athletic Director William “Bill” Weidner who joined SAU in August 2022 has resigned.

“I am most appreciative of having had the opportunity to serve as the Athletics Director at Spring Arbor University and am extremely proud of the many accomplishments of our student-athletes in both the academic and athletic arenas,” shared Weidner. “It is in that spirit that I extend my best wishes to the SAU athletic department and Spring Arbor University for continued blessings and success.”

Corey Ross, Vice President for Student Development and Success, says “Bill has advocated well for the coaches and student-athletes, and he has oriented the department toward athletic and professional excellence.”

Taking the reins as Athletic Director will be SAU’s longtime Head Women’s Soccer Coach, Jason Crist. Crist is a 1999 Spring Arbor University alumnus and has been serving the university on staff since 2004.

Under Crist’s leadership, SAU Women’s Soccer has achieved three NAIA national titles (2015, 2017, 2022), one runner-up finish, and seven semifinals appearances. Crist is a two-time NAIA National Coach of the Year, nine-time Crossroads League Coach of the Year, and the winningest coach in NAIA Women’s Soccer history.

Crist will continue his role as Head Women’s Soccer Coach for his 24th season in addition to his duties as Athletic Director before turning over his coaching role in the 2024-25 season.

