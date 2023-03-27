Samoskevich lifts Michigan to Frozen Four with OT goal

The Wolverines will take on Quinnipiac at 8:30 on Thursday night
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo
University of Michigan Wolverines Logo(AP Images)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WILX) - Michigan is headed back to the Frozen Four for the second straight year.

The Wolverines took down Penn State 2-1 in overtime Sunday in what ended up being the closest game in the regional rounds.

Mackie Samoskevich scored the winner less than a minute into the overtime period.

The Wolverines trailed for most of the third period, thanks to a Penn State goal scored with over a minute left in the second by Connor MacEachern.

Then, Hobey Baker finalist Adam Fantilli, the nation’s leading scorer, tied the game with under eight minutes left in the game.

The Wolverines look for their first title since 1998.

