Ryan’s Roadhouse receives national recognition from ‘America’s Best Restaurants’

(Ryan Colthorp)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Ryan’s Roadhouse, a popular restaurant in Clinton County, received a special visit Monday morning from “America’s Best Restaurants,” a national media company that highlights the best eateries around the world.

The media crew came to the restaurant to sample some of its most popular dishes and feature them in an upcoming episode.

Ryan Colthorp, the owner of Ryan’s Roadhouse, expressed his gratitude for being nominated for such an honor.

“I was very, very, very honored. And just to pick up the phone from other producers and them to tell us we were nominated, just shows, we put a lot of thought into our food,” Colthorp said. We put a lot of thought into the service and I think it shows that’s by somebody nominating us, of course.”

The episode featuring Ryan’s Roadhouse will be showcased on America’s Best Restaurants website, but no date has been released yet.

