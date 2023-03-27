Public’s help wanted in finding missing Pontiac teen

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a Pontiac teen who has not been seen by his family for more than a week.

Kore Darnell Adams Jr., 15, left his Pontiac home and has not been seen since March 20.

Kore weighs between 80-90 pounds and is 5-feet tall. It is not known what clothing he may be wearing.

The Sheriff’s Office said he has answered occasional telephone calls from family but will not reveal his location and refuses to come home. He is believed to be in the Pontiac area.

Anyone with information as to Kore’s whereabout is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858- 4950.

