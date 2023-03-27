Public’s help wanted in finding missing Pontiac teen

Kore Darnell Adams Jr., 15
Kore Darnell Adams Jr., 15(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a Pontiac teen who has not been seen by his family for more than a week.

Kore Darnell Adams Jr., 15, left his Pontiac home and has not been seen since March 20.

Kore weighs between 80-90 pounds and is 5-feet tall. It is not known what clothing he may be wearing.

The Sheriff’s Office said he has answered occasional telephone calls from family but will not reveal his location and refuses to come home. He is believed to be in the Pontiac area.

Anyone with information as to Kore’s whereabout is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 248-858- 4950.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the Spartan logo at mid-court during the closing...
Joey Hauser announces he’s leaving MSU Basketball
Road closures begin Monday in Mid-Michigan for construction projects
The crash shut down the interchange for nearly two hours late Sunday night and into Monday...
One man killed in Sunday night Ingham County crash
People left finding new routes after Amtrak cancelations
Michigan State Police: Wife killed by husband in attempted murder-suicide in Charlotte

Latest News

Police oversight commission to hold public police hearing in East Lansing
Diaper Drive
WILX Partners with Capital Area Diaper Bank for April Make an Impact
Kalamazoo County cold case sexual assault kits leads to guilty plea, sentencing
Orion Township boy dies after being found in nearby pool