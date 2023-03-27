Police: Suspect from Charlotte murder suicide shooting dies from injuries

Michigan State Police investigate murder/suicide where one person was killed and another was injured.
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police report the man suspected of shooting his wife in a murder suicide attempt died from his injuries Sunday.

Police identified the victim Jennifer Sue Gingrich, who police say was shot by her husband, Tim Gingrich, who reportedly turned the gun on himself.

Tim Gingrich was hospitalized for his injuries from the shooting March 24.

End Violent Encounters offers shelter, counseling services, and a 24-hour crisis line for those experiencing domestic violence. If you or a loved one are in a violent relationship, you can contact EVE’s 24-hour crisis line at 517-372-5572.

