Police oversight commission to hold public police hearing in East Lansing

(WILX)
By Nathan Stearns and Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in East Lansing will have the opportunity to learn more about how police officers in the city are trained when using force.

It is being hosted by the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission. The public hearing is being held on Wednesday and it is being presented because 33 people petitioned the city’s police oversight commission, wanting to learn more about policing policy in the city. The hearing will also have national experts who will share when officers should use force, and when they should not.

People will also be able to share what they would like to see change within the department.

The hearing is expected to start at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at the Michigan State University College of Law.

You can learn more about the hearing as well as how to participate by visiting the East Lansing website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the Spartan logo at mid-court during the closing...
Joey Hauser announces he’s leaving MSU Basketball
Road closures begin Monday in Mid-Michigan for construction projects
The crash shut down the interchange for nearly two hours late Sunday night and into Monday...
One man killed in Sunday night Ingham County crash
People left finding new routes after Amtrak cancelations
Michigan State Police: Wife killed by husband in attempted murder-suicide in Charlotte

Latest News

Diaper Drive
WILX Partners with Capital Area Diaper Bank for April Make an Impact
Orion Township boy dies after being found in nearby pool
2020 election challenge dismissed by Michigan appeals court
Michigan State Police warns of phone scams