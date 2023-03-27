Police oversight commission to hold public police hearing in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in East Lansing will have the opportunity to learn more about how police officers in the city are trained when using force.

It is being hosted by the East Lansing Independent Police Oversight Commission. The public hearing is being held on Wednesday and it is being presented because 33 people petitioned the city’s police oversight commission, wanting to learn more about policing policy in the city. The hearing will also have national experts who will share when officers should use force, and when they should not.

People will also be able to share what they would like to see change within the department.

The hearing is expected to start at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at the Michigan State University College of Law.

You can learn more about the hearing as well as how to participate by visiting the East Lansing website.

