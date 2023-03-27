Orion Township boy dies after being found in nearby pool

(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 5-year-old boy was found dead in a neighbor’s pool in Oakland County.

Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a house on Devon Street in Orion Township just before 4 p.m. on Saturday. The grandfather of a 5-year-old boy said he last saw him at home. The rear door to the house was left open and the boy was missing. Officials searched the area going house to house when firefighters found the boy on the cover of an above-ground pool a block away from where he lived.

A ladder was left in the pool where officials believe the boy used to get in. The boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The temperature was 37 degrees Fahrenheit at the time. The grandfather told deputies the boy had attempted to leave the home in the past.

The cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

