In My View: MSU hockey, men’s and women’s basketball could see changes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The transfer portal is now open for Michigan State’s three main winter sports teams - hockey and men’s and women’s basketball. So who leaves and who arrives?

MSU hockey coach Adam Nightingale has attracted three veteran transfers from other schools who may help right away. It’s more complicated in my view in basketball, but the portal is part of today’s sports world and so likely all three teams will lose players in the portal and perhaps gain some as well.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.