In My View: MSU hockey, men’s and women’s basketball could see changes

By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The transfer portal is now open for Michigan State’s three main winter sports teams - hockey and men’s and women’s basketball. So who leaves and who arrives?

MSU hockey coach Adam Nightingale has attracted three veteran transfers from other schools who may help right away. It’s more complicated in my view in basketball, but the portal is part of today’s sports world and so likely all three teams will lose players in the portal and perhaps gain some as well.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser kisses the Spartan logo at mid-court during the closing...
Joey Hauser announces he’s leaving MSU Basketball
Road closures begin Monday in Mid-Michigan for construction projects
Michigan State Police: Wife killed by husband in attempted murder-suicide in Charlotte
People left finding new routes after Amtrak cancelations
MSU shooting victim speaks out for the first time

Latest News

In My View: MSU hockey, men’s and women’s basketball could see changes
In My View: Lions’ focus on defense continues
In My View: Lions’ focus on defense continues
In My View: Can Michigan State overcome Kansas State?