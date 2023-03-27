Michigan State Police warns of phone scams

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scam calls from a person saying they are with the Michigan State Police Lansing Post.

On Twitter, state police said they received reports of a man with a heavy accent calling people on the phone with a phone number that shows he is from the MSP Lansing Post. The caller would ask the person for information or money.

State police told people that MSP and other law enforcement agencies would not ask for money over the phone to take fines or to clear a warrant. Police said if you receive a call like this, hang up.

