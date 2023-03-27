Michigan State Police warns of phone scams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State police are warning people of scam calls from a person saying they are with the Michigan State Police Lansing Post.

On Twitter, state police said they received reports of a man with a heavy accent calling people on the phone with a phone number that shows he is from the MSP Lansing Post. The caller would ask the person for information or money.

State police told people that MSP and other law enforcement agencies would not ask for money over the phone to take fines or to clear a warrant. Police said if you receive a call like this, hang up.

SCAM ALERT: MSP Lansing Post is receiving reports of a male subject with a heavy accent contacting subjects by phone with a phone number that shows he is from the MSP Lansing Post. The call is a scam and is either an attempt gather personal information or money. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JhQw4T1Oam — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 27, 2023

