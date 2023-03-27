Michigan COVID-19 medicaid eligibility ending this week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A law that kept hundreds of thousands of Michiganders enrolled in Medicaid during the pandemic is set to expire on March 31.

During the federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, Congress enacted the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that required state Medicaid agencies to continue healthcare coverage for all medical assistance programs, even if someone’s eligibility changed.

Michigan’s Medicaid caseload grew by more than 700,000 people during the public health emergency. This requirement was ended by the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 signed on Dec. 29, 2022.

The law is set to expire on March 31 as the COVID health emergency is set to end in May.

After the law expires, those currently enrolled in Medicaid will be required to renew their benefits.

More information about how benefits connected to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency are changing can be found on the Michigan website.

